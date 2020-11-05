Silly Spurgeon! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s Firstborn Son Is Too Cute — See His Sweetest Photos

Wild child! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald‘s firstborn son is too cute, and these photos prove it. The Counting On star may only be 5 years old, but he’s already full of personality.

When the toddler was born, the couple revealed the meaning behind his unique name. According to a video shared by the Duggar family in 2015, Spurgeon’s moniker pays homage to Charles Spurgeon, a nineteenth-century Baptist preacher, who Jessa dubbed one of the “heroes from the Christian faith.”

Proud dad Ben added, “He had a big impact on our lives. His writings and his sermons and books are still around today. They just continued to impact many, many people.”

The mother of three — who also shares son Henry Wilberforce and daughter Ivy Jane with her husband — said they wanted to give baby No. 1 “a strong name with a lot of meaning,” she explained. “He is going to have this name for the rest of his life,” Ben noted.

On October 25, Jessa shared a sweet update on the feisty youngster ahead of his birthday. “Spurgeon is nearing his 5th birthday, and over the past few months, he’s been excitedly learning to read!” she captioned a pic of the tot with a book. “We’re using the Sing, Spell, Read and Write curriculum, and it takes me back to my own childhood because these are the same books my mom taught me to read from 22 years ago!”

She continued, “As a parent, it’s exciting to watch reading finally ‘click’ in our child’s mind. When they finish reading their first ‘real book,’ their sense of accomplishment is huge and a whole new world of learning is opened up to them. P.S. Saving this one for a graduation or wedding slideshow one day.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Spurgeon’s cutest photos!