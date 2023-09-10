Counting On alum Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 5 with husband Ben Seewald.

“After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” Jessa, 30, shared via YouTube on Saturday, September 9. “Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited,” she continued, adding the caption, “God is so kind,” and “We’re so thankful for the gift of this precious life.”

Duggar fans were quick to send their well wishes to the couple amid their exciting news. “Congratulations on your rainbow baby! I’m so happy you got to have a relaxing vacation! Looks like a lot of fun in the sun!” one follower commented. “Looks like it was a very fun getaway for you and Ben. Congratulations on the newest little one,” another added.

Jessa and Ben, 28, previously revealed the devastating news that they miscarried during a February YouTube video titled, “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.” The pair were seen sitting down with their four children, showing the kids a drawing of their family with one baby next to them in the video shared on February 24. After Jessa asked her kids what that meant, their eldest son replied, “You’re having a baby.”

Later in the video, the former reality star shared a “pregnancy update,” revealing that she was “11 weeks along” at the time. She also noted that she was feeling “very sick,” wondering if she was actually carrying twins.

“Yesterday, I did have some spotting, and I haven’t really had that much in any other pregnancies, especially not this far along,” Jessa explained. “I’m at the end of my first trimester, about to start my second trimester, and so, it does seem a bit concerning. We went ahead and scheduled an ultrasound for tomorrow. And so, hopefully, we’ll be able to get in and see how everything’s going with the baby. It’s just been the tiniest amount of spotting.”

During an ultrasound visit, the doctor informed her that while her “sack” looked good, “the baby [did] not.”

“Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words,” the Arkansas native said. “I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped. At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words. I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

Through all the heartbreak, Jessa remained strong in her faith, saying, “We do know the truth that God is good, and He does care for us.”

Jessa and Ben became parents when they welcomed son Spurgeon on November 5, 2015. Baby No. 2, son Henry, followed on February 6, 2017, before daughter Ivy joined the family on May 26, 2019. Their youngest, daughter Fern, was born on July 19, 2021.