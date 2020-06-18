Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

She’s OK! When Jessa Duggar shared a clip of her daughter, Ivy, attempting to sing “Happy Birthday to You,” Counting On fans couldn’t help but notice marks on the toddler’s forehead. Wondering if the little girl had taken a tumble, they reached out to see what happened. Luckily, nothing serious was wrong.

“Got some nice bumps on her head,” one Instagram user commented on the video. In response, Jessa, 27, clarified the marks were just “mosquito bites from playing outside.” It looks like the Seewald kids have been enjoying the summer sunshine and everything that comes with it — including some unfortunate bug bites.

Courtesy Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Ivy, 12 months, is growing up so fast. The video proved she’s even started to master both singing and talking. “Happy” and “birthday” aren’t the only words she’s practicing. In the comments of the post, the mom of three revealed the little girl has been working on “mama,” too. Just a few weeks after the family celebrated the toddler’s first birthday, she started calling for her mama.

Fans also watched the Duggar granddaughter make some major progress when it comes to walking. In a video shared on social media, the 19 Kids and Counting alum encouraged her daughter to keep trying until she eventually made it from the middle of the room over to the couch. “She’s been taking some steps for a little over a week, and now she’s really starting to take off!” Jessa captioned the clip on May 16.

Ivy isn’t the only grandDuggar fans are obsessed with. Middle child Henry Seewald is also too cute. The kiddo is constantly walking around with his mom’s camera and snapping funny photos, and Jessa couldn’t help but share one snap in early June. The picture showed the little boy’s feet — and his mama found the photo too precious to delete.

“Pictures like these are priceless,” she told her followers. “I will look back on these days all too soon and find that he isn’t three years old anymore. One day, he’ll have feet as big as his daddy’s and won’t be asking to use my phone to take pictures because he’ll have a phone of his own. Cherish the moments. The days are long, but the years are short.”