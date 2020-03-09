Jessa Duggar’s Daughter Says ‘Baby’ After Getting a Doll for the 1st Time: ‘Cutest Thing in the World’

In need of a little Monday pick-me-up? Look no further! Counting On star Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) took to Instagram on Sunday, March 8, to share a sweet video of her daughter, Ivy Jane, talking. The 9-month-old carried a doll while saying “baby,” and it’s *almost* too adorable for words.

“It’s the cutest thing in the world to hear her say ‘baby!'” her proud mama, 27, gushed. “I’d say she’s pretty excited to finally have her own doll!”

Watch the clip above to see the sweet moment for yourself.