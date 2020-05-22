The Duggar family continues to treat our boredom by keeping us up to date on how their lives are going in quarantine. This week’s “Dose of Duggar” is chock full of fun updates! Jessa Duggar shows an adorable video of her daughter Ivy’s first steps. Plus, the Duggar sisters send their support to fellow reality star Carlin Bates as her daughter Layla struggles with her health. We’ve also got a special look inside Jill Duggar‘s fashion evolution. Jinger Duggar takes down her Q&A with husband Jeremy Vuolo which has fans speculating that there is trouble in paradise. What do you think? Check out this week’s “Dose of Duggar” and sound off in the comments!

Instagram