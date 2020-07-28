Her husband doesn’t like the spotlight, so Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi usually keeps her private life with Jionni LaValle private — but every now and then she’ll share a photo or story about their love. In her most recent romantic post, she recalled the sweet but silly way they first met after a Jersey Shore fan took a walk down memory lane.

“When @snooki first met her husband at the club, and she said, ‘I met this little Mario brother,’” a fan shared on Twitter, adding two sobbing emojis. Snooki, 32, was clearly touched by the post, because she quote-tweeted it onto her own feed on Monday, July 27, adding weary face emojis.

Courtesy Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi/Twitter

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh as they remembered the scene, which ultimately became one of the best romances from the MTV show. “She couldn’t [remember] his name, LOL,” one wrote. “[She] called him Bob or something … LOL. When I saw the [rerun] of [the] Italy season, I was thinking of that and when Jionni was there with that guy to get his niece away from [costar Vinny Guadagnino]. He was at the club before. So funny. Like so meant to be.”

It does seem like Snooki and her man found their way to each other thanks to fate. When she first met him at Karma nightclub in 2010 while filming season 3, she called him “Bernard” because she was too drunk to remember his name. Despite that, the two were quickly hot and heavy, and they were engaged and expecting by March 2012. “It’s meant to be!” the expectant mama gushed to Us Weekly at the time, calling herself “so lucky” to have found her man through the show.

Since then, the parents have welcomed children Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo. But while they met on reality TV, don’t expect to see Jionni stepping back in front of the cameras anytime soon. After the series was rebooted and became Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, he explained the limelight just isn’t for him. “I am choosing to not be on TV because I simply do not like it,” he told fans on Instagram at the time, getting ahead of any rumors that they may be on the rocks. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

Though he respected his wife’s career as a celebrity, it wasn’t the life he wanted for himself — but it sounds like the couple is still doing great, especially since Snooki decided to retire from reality TV in order to spend more time with her family. “You are the most incredible father to our children, and I couldn’t be more lucky to have you,” the mom of three gushed in a recent Instagram post. “I love our family!!”