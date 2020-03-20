Shout-out to her man! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram to wish her husband, Jionni LaValle, a happy birthday on Friday, March 20.

“Happy birthday, my love!” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of the couple walking hand in hand on her Story. “Pizza, cake and wine later! I love you,” she wrote with a black heart.

Despite having a big social media presence, Snooki rarely posts pictures or makes mention of her longtime love. Following the reboot of Jersey Shore in 2018, Jionni admitted to fans the limelight is not for him and he wouldn’t be making an appearance on the series.

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

Although Jionni explained himself pretty clearly, Snooki is often asked why her husband likes to lay low. In February, one user wrote, “I never see your hubby,” in her Instagram comments. In response, she slammed the hater, writing, “So go hang out with him.”

Snooki’s fans praised her sassy reply. “Great comeback,” one user wrote with a raised hands emoji. Another added, “She said a while ago he HATES being in the public eye.”

While Snooki respects Jionni’s wishes for the most part, she can’t help but gush over her Italian hunk from time to time. In November 2019, the beauty praised her man to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary. “You will always be my Mr. Gatsby,” She wrote on a photo of the two are their lavish wedding. Cheers to this Jersey Shore love story!