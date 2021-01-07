It’s been a while. Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino say they have yet to receive an invite to former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s wedding in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

The TV studs reveal they have not stayed in contact with Sammi, 33, following her exit from the franchise after season 6 of the original series. “I have not spoken to Sammi and I didn’t get an invite,” Pauly, 40, says. “Same,” Vinny, 33, adds.

Sammi and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, were going to tie the knot in September 2020, however, the couple ultimately decided to postpone their nuptials as well as their wedding planning because of the coronavirus pandemic. The MTV alum and her husband-to-be announced their engagement in March 2019 after dating for two years.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you.”

Shortly after Sammi shared the big news, several of her costars congratulated her — including ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — who is now dating girlfriend Saffire Matos.

“You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness,” the father of one told Entertainment Tonight about his former flame in June 2019. “I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”

Like Vinny, Pauly D and many of her former costars, Sammi was asked to return for the MTV reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but she previously explained her reasons for opting out in a statement on Instagram. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she told fans in March 2018. “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” added the Sweetheart Styles founder, confirming she had no malice toward any of her former costars. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese also told In Touch exclusively they “drifted apart” from Sammi in April 2020, but still love and support her no matter what.

