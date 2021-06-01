She found Mr. Right! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has been out of the spotlight for years and even got engaged to Christian Biscardi in 2019. After calling it quits with her on-again, off-again ex Ronnie Ortiz Magro in 2016, the former reality star moved on with Christian. Who is the businessman? Learn more about him below!

Sammi, 34, and Christian, 31, started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. Although the couple were supposed to say “I do” in spring 2020, their nuptials had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sammi previously spoke with In Touch about her relationship with Christian and explained, “It’s kind of exciting. He’s no one in the business, it’s just somebody. I’m learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that’s all I’m gonna say about it.” Sadly, the pair sparked split rumors in May 2021 and unfollowed each other on social media.

The former reality starlet‘s relationship with Christian was part of the reason she decided to opt out of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2017 — a reboot of the original series. Sammi chose instead to put her boyfriend and relationship before anything else, and it was probably the right decision. Things could have gotten super awkward between her and Ronnie, especially after he admitted that he’s still not over their split in one episode of the first season. But it’s too late for Ron because she’s clearly moved on to a new chapter, whether she’s single or taken.

Sammi Loved Gushing Over Him

Even though the Sweetheart Coast founder skipped the family vacation, she still had to relive her heartbreak when Ronnie admitted to cheating on her on the reboot of the show. However, she wanted fans to know she had Christian by her side.

“My strength,” she wrote alongside a heart as the caption of a sweet photo with her beau in the aftermath.

He’s Also a New Jersey Native

According to his Facebook page, Christian is from Washington Township — a town of nearly 50,000 in the Garden State’s Gloucester County. Meanwhile, Sammi is from nearby Hazlet, New Jersey. Christian also studied accounting at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

He Loves Cars

Christian isn’t afraid to show off how passionate he is about vehicles on Instagram. “My other other half, sorry @sammisweetheart #sidepiecesaturday,” the stud captioned a snap of a white BMW on social media in November 2019. He also posts pictures of the cars from the side, the front and the back.

He’s a Family Man

How sweet is this photo with his mom?! Someone commented, “So beautiful. Awesome haircut, Christian,” to which he replied, “My mom don’t [sic] like it SMH.”

He’s Got the Seal of Approval From the Jersey Shore Castmates!

Although Sammi has distanced herself from her former Jersey Shore castmates, they raved over Christian. Jenni “JWoww” Farley previously told In Touch that they all totally approve of Sammi’s new hunk. “We’ve met him, and he is such a sweet guy. He makes Sammi happy, so he’s good in my book,” Jenni revealed.

Unfortunately, the cast hasn’t seen much of the couple lately, and they didn’t think they would be getting an invite if the duo made it down the aisle. “I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively told In Touch in April. “We would have loved to [go].”

It looks like Sammi may be starting a new chapter as a single woman!