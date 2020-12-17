Round two? After having a major falling out with her costars over their wedding speech last year, Angelina Pivarnick renews her vows with Chris Larangeira in a new teaser for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Tension has been brewing between Angelina and Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley ever since the trio made some less-than-stellar jokes at Angelina’s November 2019 nuptials to now-husband Chris, 42.

A wise man once said…. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. 🌊 In 2021, the fam has more sit-downs, surprises, and shenanigans in store when #JSFamilyVacation continues on January 7th! pic.twitter.com/GMFD3mp9g4 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 17, 2020

The ladies gathered for the first time in “10 months” to film the MTV reboot, and it’s clear those feelings of animosity are still there. In the clip, JWoww, Deena and Angelina give side-eye to each other while trying to put the drama behind them. “Don’t f–king come at me,” Angelina, 34, yells during an awkward exchange.

Pauly D. DelVecchio mentions he thought they were making “progress,” but it appears that was only wishful thinking at this point. “You have Deena now scared to sit down with Angelina,” the disc jockey says in his voiceover.

Later in the clip, Angelina and Chris hold hands while professing their love for each other as Vinny Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino seemingly serves as the officiant. The girls are noticeably absent during the vow renewal, but other castmates were cheering on the duo, especially when they leaned in for a kiss at the end.

Deena previously spoke out about the wedding speech drama with In Touch exclusively in November, revealing it was all going to play out in the new season.

“I mean, you know, it was definitely a tough, tough couple months, almost a year with the whole wedding debacle,” the soon-to-be mom of two, 33, said. JWoww, 34, also sounded off and said she was trying her hardest to be respectful of the situation.

“It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates,” the MTV star added. “I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward … even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody. And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship.”

Amid the cast feud, the silver lining is fans will also get to see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, announce her pregnancy in the sweetest way!

The midseason finale of Jersey Shore airs on December 17 at 8 p.m. ET. and the show will return with new episodes on Thursday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.