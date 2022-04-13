Get better soon! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed she’s been hospitalized due to “stress.” The TV personality suffered a health scare amid her divorce from ex Chris Larangeira.

Angelina, 35, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 12, to share the news. “In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting me give me time to respond. I’m not doing well at all. My health comes before everything else,” she wrote.

After she shared a video of herself in the hospital, Angelina further elaborated about the health scare in a following text post. “My immune system’s been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in the entire world,” the MTV personality wrote. “I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer.”

“No one lives in my bones and understands the amount of pain I’ve endured lately,” Angelina continued to write. After noting that “God has me,” she added, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light.”

Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

“I have been keeping god and prayers closer than ever and I know he’s got big plans for me. I love you god,” Angelina concluded in the Instagram Story post.

Angelina’s hospitalization comes just months after she filed for divorce from Chris, 42. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” in his January 20, 2022, filing as the reason for his divorce from Angelina.

The pair tied the knot in November 2019. The drama-filled ceremony and reception were documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina previously filed for divorce from Chris back in January 2021, though never served her husband with the papers. The filing was eventually dismissed after the pair reconciled over summer 2021. Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage at the beginning of January 2022. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted at the time.

The problems in Angelina and Chris’ marriage were heavily documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the February 10 episode, viewers watched Angelina have a heart-to-heart talk with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about her marital troubles. Angelina said, “I already know all the answers, I just don’t know how to pull the eject button,” adding, “I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f–king bad. I lost myself,” about her marriage to Chris.