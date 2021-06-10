Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren’s Son’s Nursery and Playroom Is ‘Prince-Themed’ and ‘Custom-Made’! Take a Tour

Living in luxury! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), went all out while designing their son Romeo’s nursery and playroom.

“When I first met with the Sorrentinos, I fell in love with their incredible ceilings in the spaces and knew we needed to highlight them in the designs,” celebrity nursery room and kids space designer Vanessa Antonelli tells In Touch exclusively about how the reality TV couple’s renovation dreams became a reality. “I worked with Barron Designs to create custom beams to go across Romeo’s bedroom and then had Micalizzi Furniture match the exact color of the beams on his crib.”

“The end result is a room that is modern but feels warm with so many textures and an inviting color palette,” Vanessa shares. “The furniture is just outstanding!”

Mike and Lauren were elated to welcome their bouncing baby boy on May 26. By the time Romeo arrived, the proud parents had already been preparing a “prince-themed” room for him inside of their gorgeous New Jersey abode.

“The dresser and bookcase were custom-designed for Baby Sorrentino by me and then brought to life by Buildlane with acrylic hardware from Lux Hold Ups and an acrylic changing tray by Lello Baby which perfectly complements his crib,” Vanessa tells In Touch. “Once the room was designed, Jessie Rubin worked with me to create two custom oversized canvases that are showstoppers!” she continues.

Vanessa says working with the Sorrentinos was an absolute pleasure. “Lauren put her trust in me and gave me the freedom to work my magic and create these amazing rooms for her family. Mike was focused the entire time on making sure the rooms were everything Lauren wanted, which was super sweet,” the baby gear expert adds.

Mike and Lauren have been married since November 2018 and the lovebirds first met in college, making this new chapter in their lives even more exhilarating.

The new mom has known Vanessa for “quite some time” so it was a no-brainer to collaborate on her home project, Lauren tells In Touch. “A happy wife (and baby) is a happy life, and this nursery is everything my wife and I wanted for our little Romeo,” Mike adds. “Everything is perfect, it is definitely an awesome situation.”

Scroll through the gallery below to check out their nursery and playroom!