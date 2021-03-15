Is everything OK? Rumors are swirling about the health of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo‘s daughter Evangeline Jo after fans noticed they never post photos of her.

“Please explain why you stopped posting the kiddos?” one person asked in the comments of a recent Instagram pic. “Seriously where are the pics of Evangeline?” another questioned. “When Felicity was born there were pics of her everywhere.” A third, meanwhile, chimed in, “I heard a rumor you guys are breaking up! Is this true? Hope not, love the four of you together!” A fourth observed, “They actually did show Felicity’s face but not the baby’s. Makes you wonder if something is wrong with the baby.”

Despite the relentless speculation, others have stood up for the longtime couple, who also share daughter Felicity Vuolo, 2. “I support you guys not sharing more photos of your children, especially pictures with their face in it,” one user defended. “I don’t share my children’s face/identify on social media either. Too dangerous!”

The Counting On stars welcomed baby No. 2 on November 22, 2020. At the time, Jinger gushed over her new bundle of joy. “We are so thankful to God for this precious angel!” she shared. In the heartwarming delivery room photo, the TLC personality gave Evangeline a sweet kiss on the head. Naturally, fans of the mom of two, who gave birth to her first daughter, Felicity, in 2018, couldn’t help but swoon over the touching moment.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

“Congratulations! What a beauty,” someone commented. “Love the name Evangeline Jo. So elegant! Congratulations,” added another.

Since then, however, the parents have seemingly slowed down on posting snapshots of their growing girls. If they do share photos, Felicity is usually facing away from the camera. Considering Jinger has been in the spotlight since she was a young teenager, it’s not surprising to see her trying to keep aspects of her life private.

The concerns come after many claimed Jinger looked “tired” and “unhappy” in a recent selfie. There have also been reports that she and her husband are “experiencing a bump” in their marriage, though they’ve never confirmed themselves. That said, the pair went on a romantic “date” just days ago, so we’re sure everything is A-OK.

In Touch reached out to the Vuolos for comment.