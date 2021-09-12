Ben Affleck Pushes Fan Who Got Too Close to Him and Jennifer Lopez in Italy

Protective boyfriend mode! Ben Affleck pushed a fan who got too close to him and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as the couple left Italy.

Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, were walking through an airport as they prepared to depart Venice when they were approached by a maskless fan, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The fan held a phone and seemed to be attempting to take a selfie with the couple, but he got a little too close for comfort. Ben quickly reacted by placing his hands on the man’s chest and shoving him back. The “Jenny From the Block” singer stepped back from the scuffle, and that’s when their security guard stepped in to further restrain the fan.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After the situation was under control, Bennifer held hands and continued walking through the airport.

The pair spent the weekend in the Italian city for the Venice International Film Festival. On Thursday, September 9, they were seen packing on the PDA on a water taxi after their arrival. The following day, the couple made their red carpet debut 17 years after their breakup.

Jennifer wore a white Georges Hobeika gown featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline adorned with crystals while Ben wore a fitted suit with a white button-up shirt and black bowtie. The couple looked loved up as they posed for photos at the film festival’s red carpet premiere of Ben’s upcoming film, The Last Duel, which he cowrote with his longtime pal, Matt Damon.

The Justice League star and the Hustlers actress were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, but they reconnected in April shortly after J. Lo called off her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The couple picked up right where they left off and enjoyed a whirlwind reconciliation as they jetted off to several vacations together and even spent time with each other’s children — Jen shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Max with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In July, Bennifer made their rekindled romance Instagram official during a romantic European getaway for J. Lo’s 52nd birthday.

After nearly five months of dating, the Argo actor is “more than ready” to propose to the Bronx native again, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch in August. “He’s all in.”