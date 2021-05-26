Jennifer Garner Steps Out With Her Mom Amid Ben Affleck’s Trip to Miami With Jennifer Lopez

Doing her thing. Jennifer Garner was spotted checking out a new home with her mom, Patricia Ann Garner, on Tuesday, May 25, amid ex Ben Affleck‘s steamy Miami trip with ex-fiancé-turned-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

In photos obtained by In Touch, the 49-year-old wore a blue tee and jeans while she escorted her mother around the property as the pair were linked arm in arm. The actress’ father, William John Garner, was also spotted with his wife and daughter as they toured the site, which was under construction.

Just two days prior, Garner’s ex-husband, Ben, “looked madly in love” with former flame J. Lo while the pair were working out together at a local gym in Florida, an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch. The exes, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, “were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago,” the source explained. “They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets.”

The insider also noted that Ben and J. Lo “walked in separately, but left together.”

The actor, 48, and the pop singer sparked dating rumors in April when they were spotted together at the Bronx native’s Los Angeles mansion. In Touch confirmed on April 30 that they were “hanging out again,” nearly 17 years after their split. In early May, the couple enjoyed a cozy Montana getaway to celebrate Mother’s Day, which further fueled speculation. On May 26, an insider exclusively told In Touch the duo was officially back together and “moving quickly.”

J. Lo’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, wants things to work out for her daughter and the Good Will Hunting star this time around. “Ben even talked to Jen’s mom, Guadalupe, who’s always loved Ben, and she made him promise that he wouldn’t break her daughter’s heart again,” a second insider previously told In Touch, noting that the matriarch is hopeful that “this time, they make it down the aisle.”

As for Garner, the Alias alum rekindled her romance with businessman John Miller in May, less than a year after the pair split. The actress also thinks Ben and J. Lo are a “great match” and “is really happy for them,” an additional insider gushed to In Touch.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jen and her mom touring a new home together amid Ben and J. Lo’s Miami getaway.