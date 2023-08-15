After concerning reports surfaced that son Jace had run away, Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans has spoken out about her 14-year-old now that he’s been found, his location having been confirmed by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The reality TV alum was adamant that his actions, though alarming, had “absolutely nothing to do” with her ongoing marital issues with husband David Eason.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” Jenelle, 31, said shortly after the runaway news broke on Tuesday, August 15. “Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children … This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

Jenelle’s comments come just hours after Jace was reported as a runaway, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt, with the writing “Classical Charter Schools of America,” on it. Authorities also said he could have been wearing a navy shirt at the time.

Jace’s disappearance is the latest in a series of dramatic episodes for the mom of three – who shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley with David. Just three days before her son ran away, Jenelle and David were knee-deep in a heated social media battle, with Jenelle accusing David of stealing from her and cheating on her.

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now,” Jenelle wrote via Facebook on August 12. “Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”

She continued, “The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I’m not going to let happen ever again. I’m sick of begging you to change and step up for the family. It’s time to start selling.”

Hours prior, Jenelle revealed that her husband didn’t come home until 3 a.m., and just one day prior, the two were at it on social media. Admitting that she felt “stuck” in her marriage, Jenelle shared on Facebook, “Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted.”

David retorted, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!” to which Jenelle responded, “If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me.”

“I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!” Jenelle carried on, before David shot back, “Yea and when I give you space all hell breaks loose!”

As of publication, it appears as though the couple have blocked each other on social media.