Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans clapped back at trolls who slammed her for celebrating New Year’s while her eldest son, Jace Evans, is in the custody of Child Protection Services.

The MTV alum, 32, shared a carousel of festive photos from her holiday dinner celebration featuring her husband, David Eason, and kids, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason, who were all smiles, on Wednesday, January 3, via Instagram. Fans were quick to call out the mom of three for celebrating while her older son, 14, was in CPS custody.

“Pity your sons spending it [in] foster care,” the user wrote under the photo. Jenelle quickly clapped back, writing, “You wouldn’t have any idea about the situation because you’re a nobody.”

Her eldest son — whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis — was placed in CPS custody in November 2023 following his fourth runaway attempt. The teen had been living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, after he attempted to run away three times in two months while living with Jenelle and her husband, 35.

Following his third runaway attempt on September 28, 2023, Jace reportedly confided in Barbara that he had run away because David assaulted him. In Touch confirmed on October 2 that Jace had been located and checked into the hospital for a “mental health evaluation.” During the hospital visit, sources later told TMZ on October 4, 2023, that Jenelle and her husband were under investigation by CPS after visible marks were found on Jace’s neck and arm.

Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, 2023, and was accused of inflicting physical injury to Jace that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” according to legal documents obtained by In Touch. The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries weren’t sustained by accident.

The alleged assault is believed to have happened at someone else’s home, according to the publication. A Ring camera on the property was taken by CPS and police amid the investigation.

The Teen Mom alum slammed the abuse charge against her husband via her Instagram Stories later that day, writing, “You would think police wouldn’t make a one sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents.” Jenelle continued, “This seems like a very bias situation like every time before. I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can’t trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

A member from Eason’s legal team appeared in court on November 29, 2023, and requested his case be resumed once his lawyer was back from maternity leave in January. In Touch confirmed the proceedings for Eason’s case would continue on January 18.

The 16 & Pregnant alum was reportedly later hit with a gag order on December 4, 2023, according to The U.S. Sun. A judge was set to sign the order as her posts about her son’s mental health and support for Eason have caused the teenager grief.