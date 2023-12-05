Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans was reportedly hit with a gag order as part of her Child Protective Services case, a source told The U.S. Sun.

A judge was set to sign the order on Monday, December 4, according to the outlet, as her posts about son Jace Evans’ mental health and her support for husband, David Eason, have caused the teenager grief.

As part of the order, the MTV personality, 31, is barred from making public comments surrounding the child abuse court case.

Earlier that day, a source told The Sun that Jenelle’s social media posts in support of her husband — her son’s accused abuser — had allegedly caused Jace, 14, “emotional distress.”

Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, was also contacted by Child Protective Services about the looming court case despite never being in the teen’s life. “Can’t talk about it. Period. It’s been officially gagged sorry,” Andrew told the outlet before declining to further comment.

Eason, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, following Jenelle’s son’s third runaway attempt on September 28. Jace reportedly told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that he ran away because his stepfather allegedly assaulted him.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

In Touch confirmed on October 2 that Jace had been located and checked into the hospital for a “mental health evaluation.” During the hospital visit, sources later told TMZ on October 4 that Jenelle and her husband were under investigation by CPS after visible marks were found on Jace’s neck and arm.

According to legal documents later obtained by In Touch on October 26, Eason was accused of inflicting physical injury to Jace that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck.” The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries weren’t sustained by accident.

Despite the charges, Jenelle has stood firmly by her man. Hours after headlines broke of Eason’s child abuse charges, she slammed the police’s “one-sided” investigation.

“They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” she ranted in a lengthy post via her Instagram Stories. “This seems like a very bias situation like every time before. I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can’t trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Jace is currently separated from his family and in CPS custody following a fourth runaway attempt on November 18 from Barbara’s house, where he had been staying after he attempted to run away three times in two months while living with Jenelle and Eason. After Jace was found on November 19, he was admitted to the hospital, and CPS planned to place him in foster care, sources told TMZ on November 21.

Insiders told the publication that Jace ran away after Barbara, 70, took his phone away as punishment for getting caught vaping at school.