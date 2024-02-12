Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans revealed she’s under “stress” while sharing an update with fans amid her son Jace Evans’ ongoing custody case.

“Not going to lie … the amount of stress I’m under right now is insane,” Jenelle, 32, told her Instagram followers on Monday, February 12. “I can’t focus on posting any content right now.”

Jenelle’s social media update seemingly reveals how she’s coping amid her ongoing legal battle regarding her 14-year-old son. “Just when you think you can get things under control … It goes the opposite way,” she added.

The teenager — whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis — was placed in the care of CPS following several runaway attempts. His first was on August 15, 2023, after he left school and was not found for several hours later. Two weeks later, he was reported missing again and eventually located near a gas station near the family’s North Carolina home.

After Jace’s third runaway attempt in September 2023, the high schooler went back to living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans. He allegedly told her that his stepfather, Jenelle’s husband David Eason, had assaulted him.

Visible marks were found on Jace’s arm and neck and David, 35, was eventually charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, 2023, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch. The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries were not inflicted by “accidental means.”

Eason appeared in Columbus Superior Court on January 10, and was indicted on child abuse charges. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk confirmed to In Touch on January 12.

Despite no longer living with David and Jenelle, Jace’s woes only continued and he ran away from Barbara’s home in November 2023. He was eventually placed in CPS care.

“Jace has to be monitored 24/7,” a source told The Ashley about the teen’s living situation at the time. “So far, [the caretaker] has followed the [CPS] rules, and there have been no issues. Jace is actually doing well.”

Jenelle – who also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with her husband – has publicly stood by David amid the harsh accusations.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” she said via TikTok in October 2023, giving David “props” and claiming he has “the most patience I’ve ever seen.” “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum was later reportedly hit with a gag order as part of the Child Protective Services case, as her posts in support of David caused her son grief, a source told The U.S. Sun in December 2023. As part of the order, Jenelle was barred from making public comments surrounding the court case.