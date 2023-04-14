Coming back around. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend and father of her son Jace, Andrew Lewis, has resurfaced and is begging the former reality star to let him see their son.

“Jenelle, Barbara, whoever is listening right now … just let Jace see me,” Andrew, 38, said during a rare video interview with The Sun, which was published on Friday, April 14. “Let me see Jace.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum – who welcomed Jace, 13, with his high school girlfriend in August 2009 – went on to say that his family has also been wanting to meet the teenager.

“My cousin, my nephew, my niece, my sister. You know. Just let me see Jace,” he pleaded, while his mother, Diana Lewis, who joined via telephone, added that she “[wants] to be a part of [Jace’s] life.”

“But they don’t want us to, and I don’t understand that,” she said. “There’s problems, yeah, I’m sure. Jenelle’s had hers, Andrew’s had his. But, life goes on. Get over it. Grow up.”

Andrew went on to slam the former MTV personality, saying that she’s living in a fantasy land.

“Let me talk to him. Give me something. … This is no more MTV bulls–t, this is reality. Stop living on cloud nine and fall the f–k down to reality, ok?” he said. “That’s where I’ve been. You have not. I’m not trying to be rude to you, I just want to let you know. Please, let me see Jace. That’s all. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Andrew’s desperate plea comes less than one month after the North Carolina native regained custody of her eldest son, after he spent more than a decade in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle, 31, told Us Weekly on March 18. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

The mother of three – who shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with husband David Eason – previously revealed that Andrew “signed away his custody.”

“He never comes to see his son though he still calls and says he wants to,” she wrote in her 2017 memoir, Read Between the Lines. “It just never happens … I don’t know if he will ever be in his son’s life again.”