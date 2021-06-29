Lawyering up. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg is preparing to sue Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans after non-stop drama involving their now-defunct podcast, “Girl S#!t.”

The TLC personality, 24, wants to take Evans, 29, to court for alleged defamation and cyberstalking, Clegg’s rep, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing confirms to In Touch in a statement on Tuesday, June 29.

“I can confirm Deavan has an appointment scheduled with her lawyer to discuss moving forward with a defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against Jenelle as well as filing additional lawsuits against former podcast costar, Gabbie Egan and the owner of the Girl S#!t podcast, who she says violated their NDA [Non-Disclosure Agreement]. Deavan feels attacked and plans to hold everyone legally accountable,” Feldman tells In Touch.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Clegg’s lawsuit plans.

Chris McNelly, the creator of the “Girl S#!t” podcast, responded to the lawsuit claims in a statement to In Touch.” Although we were very excited about and spent months planning this project, it became evident very quickly that personality conflicts were going to prevent it from being a success. At this point, we have not been notified of any legal action against our company,” the statement read. “We have no involvement in the on-going personal conflict between Deavan and Jenelle, nor do we wish to. And we believe it best that everyone just move on.”

A few months ago, the reality stars teamed up to tape episodes of the podcast also featuring TikTok personality Egan, 21. After their venture failed to get off the ground, Clegg accused Egan and Evans of bullying her online, while the former MTV star fired back in a 44-minute YouTube video, claiming Clegg spread lies.

As for how Evans and Clegg met, they first connected after following each other on social media. The 90DF alum is also friends with other members of the Teen Mom cast. Evans “recruited” Clegg to join the podcast shortly after she was approached by the creator and offered an opportunity to serve as a producer.

“They’re really excited to jump on board and I really connect with all of them,” the 16 and Pregnant alum exclusively told In Touch about her new project in March. “I was involved with the casting process. So, I reached out [to] the girls to who I thought deserved it and who also like, are really relatable and down to earth.”

“I teamed up with [this] great group of people, and it’s going to be a whole group of girls and major influencers from all platforms [from] TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, really diverse,” Evans shared at the time, revealing no subject was off limits. “We’re going to talk about unfiltered topics and just share our opinions on things. Basically, anything like women empowerment, parenting relationships, marriages. I mean, really anything that we can come up with.”

Since then, the podcast has been canceled due to the drama and now, Clegg is preparing for a legal battle with Evans. Scroll down to see the timeline of events.