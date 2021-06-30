Speaking out. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is responding to 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg‘s lawsuit plans in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“At this time there is not much more to say. My response to her stating I have threatened, made allegations, spread rumors, defamed, slandered or cyberstalked her is simply this — It’s not ME noticing her,” Evans, 29, tells In Touch. “After her stunts and lies regarding the podcast situation, I stopped communicating with her. It wasn’t until my fans started sending me the weird postings she did about me. She went LIVE multiple times to speak about me, my husband and kids. Did she not expect me to defend myself or respond?”

“She needs to heal from whatever is causing her to forget her actions and what she is accountable for … Other women from the podcast have verified that Deavan was searching for ways to undermine my position and my removal from the project,” Evans continues. “She crossed the line when she pulled up old articles and court cases involving my husband and kids. Those responsible need to be held accountable. It is unfortunate she causes all this destruction and expects for everyone else to pay the price. She went after me and my family when I gave her an opportunity to help her career, I actually considered her a friend, that’s why I invited her during casting for the show. Instead, she wanted to take over the show, get me fired from the project I pitched to her on the very first day.”

Evans adds, “She is ungrateful and it’s all very unfortunate. She ruined a good opportunity for many women, not just me. Everyone is suffering the consequences of a very selfish person. If you have questions, go watch my YouTube video where I address the undoing of the podcast. At the end of the day, my contract proves I was a producer as I’ve said all along.”

The former MTV star’s response comes one day after the former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member announced her plans to move forward with legal action amid the reality stars’ drama following the demise of their now-defunct collaboration, the “Girl S#!t” podcast.

“I can confirm Deavan has an appointment scheduled with her lawyer to discuss moving forward with a defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against Jenelle as well as filing additional lawsuits against former podcast costar, Gabbie Egan and the owner of the ‘Girl S#!t’ podcast, who she says violated their NDA [Non-Disclosure Agreement]. Deavan feels attacked and plans to hold everyone legally accountable,” Clegg’s rep, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing told In Touch in a statement.

As In Touch previously reported, Jenelle and Deavan were friends and planned to collaborate on the ‘Girl S#!t’ podcast, but things went south between them and the project never launched. They have been at odds since April after Deavan admitted to complaining to the podcast creators about Jenelle’s “checkered past,” which led to her claiming Jenelle was let go from the project.