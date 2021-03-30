They can’t talk right now, they’re doing “Girl S#!t”! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans teamed up with 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg, among several other female influencers, for her new podcast.

“They’re really excited to jump on board and I really connect with all of them,” Jenelle, 29, exclusively tells In Touch about her new project. “I was involved with the casting process. So I reached out [to] the girls to who I thought deserved it and who also like, are really relatable and down to earth.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram; Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Jenelle is a co-producer on the “Girl S#!t” podcast, which launches on April 1. “I teamed up with [this] great group of people, and it’s going to be a whole group of girls and major influencers from all platforms [from] TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, really diverse,” she adds.

“We’re going to talk about unfiltered topics and just share our opinions on things,” the North Carolina native explains about the type of content fans can expect from the new multimedia platform. “Basically anything like women empowerment, parenting relationships, marriages. I mean, really anything that we can come up with and we’re going to collaborate together and come up with everyone’s topics and ideas, and I’m really happy to be moving on to something like this, that my opinions actually matter.”

As for Jenelle’s dream celeb to collaborate with on the “Girl S#!t” podcast, she lists a few. “There’s a lot of people, maybe, maybe someone like Halsey or like some artists that we can all agree on that we want. That’d be cool,” Jenelle gushes over the “Without Me” singer. “But we’re going to have, you know, dermatologists as guests, like really well-known dermatologists as guests and like other TikTokers that said that they couldn’t be part of the cast right now, but they would like to be a guest on the podcast. So it’s going to be really exciting because we do have a lot of people already interested and I feel like this is something that a lot of people are going to want to be part of or just to listen every week and keep up with, because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

As for Deavan, she made her reality TV debut on season 1 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The 24-year-old exclusively reveals she and Jenelle became friends by bonding over their shared experiences of being on reality TV in the past.

“Jenelle actually reached out to me roughly two years ago when I first was on 90 Day Fiancé, just to kind of be a friend. She knows how tough the reality world can be and just kind of prepared me for it in the sense and what to expect when it comes to reality TV,” Deavan tells In Touch. “We kept in touch here and there throughout the years and she messaged me about the project and I was like, ‘It sounds like so much fun. I think it’s a wonderful idea.'”

Jenelle and Deavan will be joined by entrepreneur and YouTuber Ana Dee a.k.a. Rebekka Blue, retired NBA Chicago Bulls cheerleader and The Blend Girls’ Ashley Bond, style coach Candice Ireland, Fashion Nova Curve ambassador Chae Desara, marketing and mindset coach Elena Soboleva, video creator Gabrielle Egan, professional makeup artist Jessica Eubanks, The Blend Girls’ Kafi Thompson Matusiewicz, blogger Kat Stuckey, health and beauty blogger Lauren Ellis, comedian and model Lauren Francesca, Refined Designs owner Lauren Perry, Echelon Fit’s escalation specialist Lauren Posey, digital creator Lavenda Monroe, actress and model Mónica Rivera, “Not Basic Blonde” podcast host Olyasha Novozhylova, Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian alum Ranella Ferrer and dancer Rumer Noel.

With Reporting by Diana Cooper