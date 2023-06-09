Jed and Katey Duggar’s Daughter Nora Is Too Cute! Her Sweetest Photos

She’s Here! All the Cutest Photos of Counting On’s Jed and Katey Duggar’s Daughter Nora Kate

19 Kids & Counting alum Jed Duggar and wife Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) are officially a family of four after welcoming daughter Nora Kate in May 2023.

“She’s here! And we’re so in love,” Jed captioned the sweet birth announcement via Instagram on June 2, featuring a photo of their new baby girl. “Welcome to the world, sweet girl. Nora Kate Duggar.”

The couple – who tied the knot in April 2021 – first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in December 2022 with a holiday video shared on their joint YouTube account.

“We have some news. Big news,” the former reality star told fans before turning the camera to Katey who was wearing a sweatshirt that read, “Joy to the world oh and I’m pregnant.”

She then added, “I’m pregnant … surprise!”

Jed – who is the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar – later revealed how his wife told him the exciting news.

“It was yesterday Katey came to me and said, ‘I have a surprise for you, I will tell you tonight,” Jed explained. “She pulled me aside and she said, ‘Hey, so I took this pregnancy test the day before and she said there was a faint line that came up and she said I wasn’t for sure so I took another this morning, which would have been yesterday morning, and it came back positive.’”

Nora joined big brother Truett Oliver who had just celebrated his first birthday earlier that month. The mother of two shared a sweet tribute to her first born on his big day, saying, “Happy birthday to our sweet, adorable, curious, smart, and adventurous little boy!”

“Truett, we love you more than you know and can’t wait to see the plans God has for your life unfold. You’ve brought so much joy and laughter to our lives through your fun personality!” she added. “Keep smiling, sweet boy! Mommy and Daddy love you!!”

Baby Kate was the latest addition to the ever-growing Duggar clan, arriving just days after aunt Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) gave birth to baby No. 3, a son named Gunner James Forsyth.

“This is [the] 15th boy. 15 girls, 15 boys. And then Jed and Katey’s will be the tie breaker,” Jim Bob said of his grandchildren in a YouTube video of Gunner’s birth.

