Counting On fans may have a new Duggar wedding to look forward to. Jed Duggar is reportedly engaged to Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell)’s sister Lauren Caldwell, after she seemingly ended her engagement to Titus Hall.

“Jed and Lauren have been courting on-and-off for over a year and kept things very hush-hush,” an insider tells The Sun on Monday, March 1, claiming they “already set a date for the ceremony in April.”

Courtesy Jed Duggar/Instagram

Fans have been theorizing Lauren could be dating a Duggar since she seemingly called off her engagement to Titus just months after sharing the happy news in October 2020.

By December, people were convinced they’d split up because the PDA-filled beach engagement photos were deleted from the Caldwell family’s official Instagram page, as well as Kendra and husband Joseph Duggar’s shared Instagram account. Posts about their engagement were also wiped from Titus’ mother’s Facebook page, adding more fuel to the rumors.

“Lauren seemed to confuse everyone when she got together with Titus, but it didn’t last and her relationship with Jed became serious very quickly,” says The Sun’s insider. “Their families are both happy for them and feel they’re the perfect match, they’re thankful Lauren didn’t get hitched to the wrong guy.”

Courtesy Jed Duggar/Instagram; Courtesy The Caldwells/Instagram

As for Jed and Lauren, “they’ve already discussed having children, they’re really ready to settle down and start their own family,” according to the source close to the Arkansas-based politician, 22. “The wedding will definitely be no small affair, with likely more than a hundred guests invited to celebrate their big day.”

There’s been a lot to celebrate in the Duggar family in recent weeks, as his brother Justin Duggar just married his fiancée, Claire Spivey, on February 26. “It was such a gorgeous wedding! Love you both very much and am SO happy for you guys!” Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) commented on their wedding photos.

“Thrilled for you both!” Anna Duggar (née Keller) kindly added.

After the romantic ceremony, Justin gushed over his blushing bride in a special tribute on social media. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!” he posted on February 28. “I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much.”

Perhaps wedding season isn’t quite over for the Duggar fam!