No more wedding bells? Duggar fans are wondering if Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell)’s younger sister Lauren Caldwell and her fiancé, Titus Hall, called off their engagement after their announcement photos were wiped from Instagram.

To be fair, other clues on social media are certainly pointing to it being a possibility. Not only are the images deleted from the Caldwell family’s official Instagram page, but also from Kendra and husband Joseph Duggar’s shared Instagram account.

Furthermore, posts about the couple’s engagement are no longer appearing on Titus’ mother’s Facebook page.

Courtesy of Kendra Duggar/Instagram

Fans continue to leave comments on the various accounts, questioning if the couple parted ways or just decided to hold off on getting married.

Lauren, 20, and Titus, 27, previously revealed their plans to tie the knot in mid-October. “We couldn’t be happier!” the caption from her family’s account read at the time, alongside romantic portraits of the newly engaged couple captured at the beach. Lauren proudly showed off her sparkling diamond ring in the snaps as they celebrated the milestone in their relationship.

Although a lot of fans were excited for Lauren, some were hoping she, too, would end up with a Duggar boy. Lauren was last linked to James Duggar in August. Courtship rumors began shortly after he was seen enjoying a lake day with the Caldwell family while celebrating Kendra’s 22nd birthday.

Courtesy Titus Hall/Facebook

“Is Lauren courting James? I notice he’s been around the Caldwell side of the family quite a bit,” one curious social media user wrote at the time. Prior to their rumored coupling, fans linked her to Jeremiah and Jason Duggar. However, those theories were squashed given the families have been friends for a long time.

While we wait for an official announcement to confirm or deny the rumors about Lauren and Titus, fans are looking forward to the arrival of Kendra’s third child with Joe, 25. The lovebirds currently share son Garrett, 2, and daughter Addison, 13 months, and they are expecting baby No. 3, another daughter, in February 2021.

“The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!” the duo gushed while announcing the sex of their little one on November 30.

Hopefully, everything works out for the best with Lauren and Titus!