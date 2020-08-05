Is she following in her sisters’ footsteps and stepping into a pair of pants? Jana Duggar may have skipped the skirt in her newest photo. Some Counting On fans are convinced she broke the family’s dress code when she headed out for a bike ride with younger brother Jedidiah Duggar.

“Enjoyed a beautiful bike ride through Springdale!” Jed, 21, captioned a photo of him and his big sis. In the shot, Jana, 30, could be seen rocking a blue sweater and black bottoms — and fans were quick to jump to conclusions. “Pants!!” one commenter wrote. “Is Jana wearing pants??! She looks great!” another chimed in.

Courtesy Jedidiah Duggar/Instagram

It’s hard to say for sure just what garment the Duggar daughter is wearing. However, this actually wouldn’t be her first time leaving the skirts and dresses at home. While helping Joseph Duggar celebrate his impending nuptials to Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) at their joint bachelor/bachelorette party, she slipped into a pair of loose shorts as they hung out by the water and played games.

In the past, Jana has been one of the strictest followers of the family’s rules. In August 2019, she even appeared to photoshop more modest clothing onto two women standing behind her in a photo taken at the Tontitown Grape Festival. Though fans called her out for “shaming and disrespecting” the women by implying their clothes weren’t appropriate, the photo is still live on her page one year later.

The star is also still living at home despite the fact that two of her younger brothers moved out. While every other Duggar child has lived at home until they were married, Jed and Jeremiah Duggar moved out at age 21 so they could live together. Jana, nearly a decade older than the twins, still shares a bedroom with her teen and preteen baby sisters. However, the family has made it clear that staying at the main family home is her choice.

“When our kids get, you know, 18 or older … they have the ability to move out or the freedom to do that,” dad Jim Bob Duggar shared on the show. “Most of them have realized, ‘Hey, staying here at mom and dad’s house until I get married, I can save up a lot of money.’”

For the most part, Jana follows the family’s rules — but if she is wearing pants, fans will be glad to see her making some rules of her own.