Happy holidays? 19 Kids and Counting alum Jana Duggar enjoyed a day at a holiday-themed amusement park ahead of her trial for endangering the welfare of a minor and just weeks after her brother Josh Duggar‘s guilty verdict in his child pornography trial.

At Silver Dollar City’s Old Time Christmas, which has been voted the Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America, Jana, 31, her brothers and some family friends got into the holiday spirit in a video shared to her Instagram in the early hours of Thursday, December 23.

The former Counting On star, joined by Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Duggar, James Duggar, Jason Duggar, and friends Laura DeMasie and Elijah Kaneshiro, enjoyed 6.5 million lights, 1,000 Christmas trees, including one that is 8-stories tall, and a parade featuring all of Santa’s reindeer. Based on the video, it also appears that the group perused a shop, featuring homemade brittle and chocolate clusters, rode a train around the Branson, Missouri park, posed with a Santa Claus statue and took in a Broadway-style show.

Jana, Jed, 22, Jason, 21, and James, 20, also ate dill pickles at the park in a photo shared on Jana’s Instagram Stories.

The family-friendly excursion comes just ahead of her court date, which is set for January 10, 2022. According to a citation report obtained by In Touch, Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, a third-degree misdemeanor, for an incident that occurred on September 9. Jana entered a not guilty plea on September 23.

On Tuesday, December 14, Jana revealed details on the charge.

“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” her statement, shared via Instagram Stories, read.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment,” she explained. “It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

Jana was not arrested; however, she was fined $430. She will not have to pay until an outcome is reached at her trial.

Both James and Jason voiced their support of Jana on December 11, as did her sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), her cousin Amy King (née Duggar) and her friend Laura, 34.

News of the charge against Jana broke shortly after Josh, 33, was taken into police custody in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after he was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography in the wake of his April 2021 arrest.

The father of seven currently remains in solitary confinement for “safety reasons” as he awaits his sentencing trial.

