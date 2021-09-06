Expecting! Newlyweds Jed Duggar and wife Katey Nakatsu announced she is pregnant with baby No. 1 five months after they got married.

“She tested positive but not for COVID,” the Counting On star, 22, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 5. The couple could be seen kissing while Katey, 23, held a sign that read, “And then there were [three].” Their first child is due sometime in Spring 2022.

The couple are over the moon excited about this next chapter together and dished all the details about Katey’s pregnancy in a 10-minute YouTube video.

“We picked up a pregnancy test. I have been feeling kinda funny for the past few weeks,” Katey explained. “I have been having cramping, bloating, just different things that have been odd … I need to take a pregnancy test. If it’s negative, we should go to a doctor and make sure everything is OK.”

The mama-to-be took the test in the bathroom at Wal-Mart, and the pair began “screaming in the parking lot” after the results came back positive.

“We thank the Lord first of all because God answered our prayers,” Katey gushed.

Jed, who is the tenth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and his bride tied the knot on April 3 during an outdoor ceremony in Arkansas after one year of courting.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!” Jed wrote in his announcement via Instagram. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”

The TLC star’s twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, served as his best man during the big day while Katey’s sister was her maid of honor, Hello reported.

Jed and Katey’s nuptials were the second Duggar wedding of 2021. Justin Duggar, who is the 14th child in the large brood, married Claire Spivey on February 26.