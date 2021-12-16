See Disgraced ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar’s Siblings From Eldest to Youngest in Order

Since the Duggars first appeared on TLC in September 2008, followers have been fascinated by the large brood. Now, with the former star of 19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar making headlines following his guilty verdict in his child pornography case, the family has been thrust into the public eye again.

The show truly promised what was included in its title: “and counting.” The popular reality series, which has since been scrubbed from TLC’s network and website due to the actions of the disgraced eldest child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, was initially titled 17 Kids and Counting, then 18 Kids and Counting until it became 19 Kids and Counting.

In May 2015, In Touch obtained a police report from 2006, revealing Josh inappropriately touched five underage girls while he was a teenager. TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting in July 2015. The family had a spin-off, Jill and Jessa: Counting On, later named Counting On, without Josh — except for a few cameos. This show was subsequently canceled in 2021 when Josh was arrested and charged with receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob and Michelle, who married in July 1984, welcomed their first child, Josh, in 1988 and their youngest, Josie, who was premature, was born in 2009 at 25 weeks.

“A lot of people have asked would we consider having more children after what we went through with Josie,” Michelle wrote on her blog in 2011. “That experience was one of the scariest things we have ever walked through as a family. We thank God and are grateful for the many prayers offered on Josie’s behalf. What a miracle she is, our little sunshine, she is doing wonderful!”

In 2011, the couple revealed they were pregnant with their 20th child. However, Jim Bob told Us Weekly that they had suffered a miscarriage, their second.

Following the conviction of Josh, the Duggars are “torn apart,” and the siblings are divided.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children,” Jim Bob and Michelle said in their statement following Josh’s conviction. “In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

While their parents are supportive, many of Josh’s siblings have made statements praising the justice system, most notably, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar).

“We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name,” she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared. “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”

Keep scrolling to see Josh Duggar’s younger siblings from eldest to youngest.