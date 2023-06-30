Reflecting? James Duggar shared a cryptic message following reports that his father, Jim Bob Duggar, kicked out his daughter-in-law Anna Duggar from their home.

“All frustrations come from within, but with the Lord by our side, we hold the power to accept or decline the invitation to be upset when the outside world provokes us,” the quote read, which James, 21, shared via Instagram on Friday, June 30. “Let his presence guide us in choosing peace over frustration.”

That day, The Sun reported that Anna, 35, left the warehouse that she and her children had been living in on the Duggar family’s Arkansas compound.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star shares kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with her incarcerated husband, Josh Duggar.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Anna left the compound after Jim Bob, 57, “made” her “move out” of the warehouse on his property “a month and a half ago” after getting into an alleged argument, the outlet reported. Since then, she has been visiting her husband, 35, at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas, where he is serving out his prison sentence.

Josh was arrested and charged with one count of possessing and one count of receiving child pornography in April 2021. In December of that year, he was convicted after his trial. However, the count of possessing child pornography was dismissed during the disgraced former reality TV star’s sentencing hearing in May 2022. He was originally sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars, but his release date was changed to August 12, 2032, indicating that he is now serving just over 10 years in prison, In Touch confirmed in July 2022.

Apart from their son’s imprisonment, Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle Duggar, have made headlines recently after In Touch confirmed that police had visited their compound for a “follow-up investigation” at 8:26 a.m. on June 25. Just two hours prior, Jim Bob’s uncle Tommy Lester had died following a heart attack.

It is still unclear why authorities paid the Duggars a visit after Tommy, 75, died.

For Anna’s part, a source previously told In Touch that Josh was concerned if his wife ever left his family’s compound because she might become “influenced to leave him.”

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids. He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family to guide his children,” the insider said in October 2022, adding that Josh “can’t raise his kids from prison and he’s afraid of outside influences.”

Reps for Jim Bob and Anna did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.