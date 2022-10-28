Anna Duggar Has Changed A Lot Over the Years! See Photos of Her From ’19 Kids and Counting’ to Today

Anna Duggar has changed quite a lot since she first appeared on her former TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, in September 2008 with husband Josh Duggar. From welcoming their seven children over the years to staying by Josh’s side amid his child pornography trial, fans have noticed Anna’s transforming appearance from then through today. However, her faithful personality has seemingly remained intact.

The couple share kids Mackynzie Renée, Michael James, Marcus Anthony, Meredith Grace, Mason Garrett, Maryella Hope and Madyson Lily.

Fans of the former series followed all the drama Anna faced throughout her marriage to Josh, starting with his cheating scandal. In August 2015, the disgraced reality star admitted to having extramarital affairs using the website Ashley Madison.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” Josh wrote in a statement via his family’s blog at the time. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet, and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

Shortly afterward, Anna and Josh went to marriage counseling to patch up the rift between them. While the rest of the Duggar family appeared on the spinoff show, Counting On, the pair weren’t as closely involved. After 11 seasons, TLC canceled the new series in June 2021 after Josh’s arrest.

In April 2021, Anna announced that she and Josh were expecting baby No. 7 just five days before In Touch confirmed that her husband was taken into police custody in Arkansas. In December of that year, he was found guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by a jury. In May 2022, the latter count was dropped at Josh’s sentence hearing. Originally, Josh was supposed to serve 12.5 years behind bars, according to the Bureau of Prisons. His new release date is now scheduled to August 12, 2032, In Touch confirmed, which is a 10-year sentence.

Throughout his trial, viewers witnessed Anna’s unwavering support for Josh, as she stayed by his side walking in and out of the courtroom together. Now that he is in jail, the two are not permitted any conjugal visits. They are only permitted “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the beginning and end of any visit.”

Since her husband was imprisoned, Anna has deactivated her Instagram account and is seemingly trying to live a more private life.

“Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” a source exclusively told In Touch in October 2022. “She just wants to move on. That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore.”

Now that the former reality TV star is staying out of the spotlight, Anna is focused on raising her children.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Anna from then and now.