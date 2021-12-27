Just over a year ago, former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff opened up about being a survivor of child sexual abuse. Now, he credits his public statement as somewhat of a catalyst to allowing him to become a father.

“1 year and 11 days ago, I posted my statement about my experience with CSA,” Jacob, 24, shared on Instagram on Sunday, December 26, alongside a photo of himself at 3 months old. “I said, ‘I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future.’ I’m happy to say that I meant it!”

“I felt so free of a useless burden, felt so much closer to my ever-supportive wife, so much more open and confident to myself; on some level it allowed me to become a dad, to finally open that door,” the new father, who welcomed son Mateo with his wife, Isabel Rock, on December 6, continued. “I’m so, so happy that I did and I love Mateo more than I could have guessed or hoped or dreamed.”

Isabel, 25, showed her support in both his comment section and in her own Instagram Stories, writing, “So proud of you” and “In awe of this man.”

Jacob Roloff/Instagram

Jacob ended his message by stating that his son was the “best Christmas present” and linking to the nonprofit 1in6, which helps men “who have had unwanted or abusive sexual experiences live healthier, happier lives.”

Fans of the reality TV star’s family have been divided about the couple’s decision not to publicly share images of their son on social media. While many wished to see the family grow, others felt that the pair, who married in September 2019, were being responsible.

“We knew before we had [Mateo] that we wanted to protect his privacy online. How that looks was always going to change, because you don’t know until you’re in it how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable sharing when [the] baby is really here,” Isabel responded to a Q&A question on her Instagram Stories on December 17.

“Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed. So, now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share,” she added.

“[Keeping Mateo’s life private] something we’re super passionate about,” Isabel previously stated. “He deserves his privacy.”

Jacob, the youngest child of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, first appeared on Little People, Big World in 2006, at the age of 9 years old. He remained on the show for 10 years until his departure in 2016.

On December 15, 2020, the former TLC personality accused one of the show’s executive field producers of molestation.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words,” Jacob wrote at the time. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again.”

Shortly after his statement, he received an outpouring of support from his parents, his wife, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.