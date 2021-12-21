Like mother, like son! Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff‘s wife, Isabel Rock, says her newborn son, Mateo, has inherited her “forehead.”

“One really cool beautiful thing about being a parent and loving your child unconditionally is you see pieces of yourself in them,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 21. “And those pieces, you learn to love too. For example, Mateo has my family’s forehead.”

Admitting that it “sounds weird,” Isabel added that Mateo “makes this cute scrunched forehead, and it looks like mine” and that his cute expression “gets me every time.”

“Growing up, I always hated and was self-conscious of my forehead,” she revealed. “Which now sounds silly, but I hated that I was so wrinkly when I made certain expressions and always had bangs to cover it.”

“Now, I look at Mateo’s sweet face and love that he got such an animated face from my side of the family,” she continued, before ending her note, “Just a wonderful thing, making a human and letting them melt your heart in so many ways.”

Isabel’s comment about Mateo’s forehead comes after she opened up about eventually wanting to another kid with husband Jacob, 24, during an Instagram Q&A session that she held on Friday.

“It’s really a hard but also very magical experience,” she advised a fan who was reticent about pregnancy and scared of the process. “If you’re terrified, ask yourself why. Write down all of the reasons. I was scared, too. Scared of getting sick, all the changes. But now I miss it and can’t wait to do it again. It’s a unique experience to each person who gets to walk through it. Only do it if your heart truly feels called to it [red heart emoji].”

Isabel gave birth to Mateo on December 6, before finally letting fans know of their little one’s arrival on December 11. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” Isabel wrote, while telling her followers in her Instagram caption that welcoming Mateo into the world “didn’t go as planned.”

Isabel has been frank about her pregnancy along the way, including how Mateo had to spend time in the NICU after his birth.

She also discussed why she and Jacob settled on the name Mateo for their little one. “Truthfully, I just fell in love with the name Mateo many years ago,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a Christmas ornament with their son’s name on it. “I always liked how it flows no matter who is pronouncing it. One day, I told Jacob I loved the name for a future son, and he said he loved it, too.”

Isabel said that the moniker “also happens to honor Jacob’s dad, since it is the Spanish version of the name Matthew.”

“We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God’. Which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways.”