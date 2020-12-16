A united force. Jacob Roloff is receiving an outpour of support from his family members after going public with claims he was allegedly molested by an executive field producer from their brood’s TLC reality show, Little People, Big World.

Jacob’s wife, Isabel “Izzy” Rock, praised him for being brave and speaking out in a comment under his statement released via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15. His parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, also let it be known how “proud” they are of him for sharing his story with the world following his exit from the series in 2016.

His brother Jeremy Roloff and sister-in-law Audrey Roloff made it clear they will remain by his side every step of the way as he moves forward in a positive direction.

While taking to Instagram with his molestation allegations, the writer, 23, revealed his statement was a long time coming. Jacob noted he only recently found the motivation to detail his experience as a child sexual abuse survivor.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words,” Jacob wrote. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again.”

Jacob revealed he came to the decision to “disclose it now” because it “remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power” over his life. “By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly,” the blogger continued.

The Oregon resident went on to discuss the nature of reality television and how it can often paint a picture for viewers that isn’t true. Jacob added, “We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves. The profits were indeed sweet. The actual experience was more complicated.”

Jacob concluded his latest message by drawing attention to who is at fault, saying the “predator” is the only person to blame and not his family members. “I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future,” he penned.

The network has since released a statement to Us Weekly in response to Jacob’s Instagram post. “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time,” the message read.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

See how LPBW stars are supporting Jacob following his molestation claims, below.