Fans were first introduced to Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, on Little People, Big World. Though they left the long-running TLC series in 2016 to live life out of the spotlight, fans have kept up with the artsy couple over the years. Now that she’s no longer on reality TV, what does Isabel do for a living? Keep reading for details about her job.

What Is Isabel Rock’s Job?

Isabel is an artist, writer, photographer and mom. According to her website, Rock & Roloff, she is also certified in feng shui and offers home design services.

“Using and honoring the ancient practice of feng shui, intuition, and a love for designing cozy spaces, I want to help others create the environments of their dreams,” she wrote in part. “If you are feeling stuck in a particular area of your life, want to move forward with your career, hoping to enhance your relationships, desperate to get rid of the clutter in your home, or just want to add some fresh energy, I would be honored to help guide you.”

Isabel Rock Appeared on ‘Little People, Big World’

Isabel appeared on LPBW as Jacob’s then-girlfriend and though neither are no longer on the beloved TLC series, she was spotted working at Roloff Farms in October 2021.

Isabel Rock Slammed Claims She Makes Money Off Son Mateo

The former LPBW personality slammed a fan who alleged that she receives money for “facts” about son Mateo after Isabel posted a personal essay about her birth story. She and Jacob welcomed their only child in December 2021.

“I don’t have to share, but I have decided to and this is what feels most comfortable for me … I am not exploiting in any way in sharing his birth story,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2023, later adding, “No ‘facts’ will be revealed about Mateo besides why he had to have a hospital birth.”

She then followed up with another strongly worded message: “Anyone trying to accuse me of ‘making money off Mateo’ is just trying to make drama out of nothing … Plenty of people write about their births in memoirs they write, what’s different here? Absolutely nothing.”