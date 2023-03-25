A New Life Together! ‘LPBW’ Stars Matt Roloff, Caryn Chandler Break Ground on New Home on Roloff Farms: Progress Photos

Building a life together! Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have broken ground on their new home on Roloff Farms, where they plan to live together when they get married.

“Very excited to be finally, after five years of planning to be starting our own new house,” the father of four wrote in March 2023, announcing the couple has officially started construction. “@JacobRoloff45 is cutting up logs we’ve been saving.”

The TLC personality went on to add that the home will be made out of a combination of wood that was purchased, but some were “cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm.”

“It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer,” he concluded.

During season 24 of the long-running TLC series, Matt and Caryn detailed their plans to build their own home on Roloff Farms. While the design for the “dream home” had been in the works for years, due to supply chain issues, Matt said his “craziest ideas” have been “difficult to achieve.”

“Caryn found a builder and there’s a floor plan that works for us mostly. Just a few little tweaks,” Matt told producers alongside his girlfriend in a November 2022 confessional, while discussing the home build. “We could put some of our ideas into it, but for the most part, this is a home that’s already been built a couple of times … It’s a little different, a bit scaled back than what we originally wanted, but when Caryn brought this to me, it just, click-click-click.”

In the past, Matt admitted not living in his dream home has had a negative impact on his relationship with Caryn and believed they were “sort of hanging out in limbo” as he felt the building process was preventing him from proposing to his long-time girlfriend.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married until we have a place that we can land in,” the reality star said in another scene. “And neither one of our houses work for each other. So it’s just very, very disappointing.”

