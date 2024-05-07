Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, slammed claims that she uses the Roloff name for “fame.”

Isabel, 28, recently revealed there is a reason she goes by her maiden name instead of her married name on social media. “At the end of the day, names are just names,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 6.

After noting that names can be “powerful and meaningful,” the mother of one explained that she wanted to “adequately” honor her mother by using her maiden name. “Now I know that I actually honor her better by using the name she lovingly picked for me, Isabel Sofia,” she added.

Isabel went on to state that she’s been accused of using her husband’s family’s “fame and recognition” as a stepping stone for her own professional endeavors, and she called the claims “ironic.” She continued, “If that were the case, wouldn’t I use the name publicly?”

“There are already so many Roloff authors, podcasters and public figures,” she wrote, referencing the platforms her in-laws have created in light of their success of Little People, Big World. “For now, I want to be Isabel Sofia.”

However, she admitted she could change her mind and start using her married name professionally. “I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” Isabel said, noting that her lawyers might say she needs to use her legal name for her upcoming memoir.

In an additional slide, Isabel told her social media followers that she changed her name to “Isabel Sofia Roloff” when she married Jacob, 27, in 2019. “Legally, I am a Roloff,” she wrote. “But I knew that I still wanted to be seen as my own being. My own identity.”

“I wanted Jacob to know that I am proud to be his wife,” Isabel continued. “But I also needed to choose me.”

While viewers got to know Jacob, his parents and siblings on the TLC show, Isabel was not a main character on the series. However, many viewers have gotten glimpses into her relationship with Jacob through social media.

Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

The couple experienced a major milestone in their love story when they welcomed their son, Mateo, on December 6, 2021. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.,” Isabel wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that the birth process “didn’t go as planned.”

Isabel and Jacob have chosen to keep details of their son’s life out of the spotlight, and haven’t publicly revealed his face on social media yet.