Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, clapped back at body-shamers in a personal Instagram post while opening up about her past eating disorder.

“When the internet tries to hurt my feelings by calling me fat. Like please, babes, I already know. I can change that at any time though,” Isabel, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 16. “Unfortunately, it’ll take some time to unlearn your fatphobia.”

One day later, Isabel took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 17, to share that she “woke up to a lot of kind messages” following the initial post. After posting photos of her when she was 14 years old and a more recent snapshot, Isabel added that she felt the need to “defend” herself because she was “starving herself” when she was a teenager.

“People picking apart or analyzing my weight online would have sent me back into an ED spiral years ago. But I’ve come a long way,” Isabel wrote. “And I send that girl sooo much love.”

She then noted that she was thinner when she was a teenager, though is now “a lot healthier mentally.”

Isabel concluded the posts by sharing a screenshot of a DM from one of her followers who told her she’s “beautiful.” After noting the message was “well-meaning,” the mother of one wrote, “I know I’m beautiful! Fat is beautiful. People have just been conditioned to believe otherwise.”

“So you don’t have to say: you’re fat, you’re beautiful! Because it makes it sound like you don’t think fat is beautiful,” she concluded. “Which is okay: a lot of us still have internalized fatphobia to work through. I know I do. But you can call a fat woman just beautiful.”

The personal post is not the first time Isabel has been open about her body image. In June 2022, Isabel took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit just six months after she and Jacob, 26, welcomed their son, Mateo.

“Initially upon seeing this photo of myself, I thought, ‘dang I look good!’ Which is surprising because I NEVER thought I would like a bikini photo of me,” Isabel wrote at the time. “Then my inner critic said awful, mean things and I vowed this would never see the light of day. Well, this is me giving the middle finger to my inner critic. I feel good. I look good. I am so much more than just my body.”

Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

She then shared that she was posting the photo to “normalize the fact that we don’t have to necessarily like where our bodies are at, we can want to change, but we can still show up and work on loving ourselves out loud and boldly — like we do others.” Isabel concluded, “It’s hot mom summer y’all.”

Isabel and the Little People, Big World alum welcomed Mateo on December 6, 2021. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” the artist announced via Instagram just days after his birth.