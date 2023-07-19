The Roloffs are back in business as they prepare for the 2023 Pumpkin Season at Roloff Farms.

Matt Roloff took to Instagram on Monday, July 18, to share several photos of his family members preparing their farm for the upcoming season. The Little People, Big World star, 61, was joined by his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, ex-wife, Amy Roloff, son Jacob Roloff and daughter-in-law Isabel Rock.

“Setting up pumpkin season for 2023 has quickly become the high priority here at @rolofffarms with @jacobroloff45 @izzyroloff @carynchandler1,” Matt captioned the photos. “So many new things being planed and build for Your enjoyment this October … key decisions made today lower entry frees and make more fun! [sic]”

While Matt previously put 16 acres of the property on the market for $4 million in May 2022, In Touch confirmed he removed the listing and converted their former family house on the property into a rental in December 2022.

