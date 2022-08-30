Asking for privacy. Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock shared her thoughts on strangers taking photos of her son, Mateo.

Isabel, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 29, to address a fan that asked how she and her husband, Jacob Roloff, go about asking strangers to not post photos of Mateo when they’re seen in public.

“Jacob and I have talked about this and just hoping to give people the benefit of the doubt to not be weird and take photos of our baby,” she wrote. “Also, luckily most people don’t recognize me when I go out without Jacob!”

Isabel and Jacob, 25, welcomed Mateo on December 6, 2021. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” she wrote via Instagram on December 11, while telling her followers in her caption that the birth process “didn’t go as planned.”

Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

While the social media influencer has kept fans up to date about her postpartum experience, she has chosen to respect her son’s privacy by not revealing his face online. Instead, Isabel and Jacob have only posted glimpses of Mateo’s unidentifiable body parts including his hands and feet.

Isabel – who married Jacob in 2019 – previously revealed the inspiration behind their son’s name. “Truthfully, I just fell in love with the name Mateo many years ago,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a Christmas ornament with the baby’s name on it. “I always liked how it flows no matter who is pronouncing it. One day, I told Jacob I loved the name for a future son, and he said he loved it, too.”

The Oregon native explained that the moniker “also happens to honor Jacob’s dad, since it is the Spanish version of the name Matthew.” Isabel added, “We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God.’ Which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways.”

In December, Isabel revealed if she and Jacob are planning for baby No. 2. After a fan told the artist that she was “terrified of pregnancy,” Isabel offered some words of encouragement. “It’s really a hard but also very magical experience. If you’re terrified, ask yourself why. Write down all of the reasons. I was scared, too,” she responded.

“Scared of getting sick, all the changes. But now I miss it and can’t wait to do it again,” Isabel added. “It’s a unique experience to each person who gets to walk through it. Only do it if your heart truly feels called to it.”