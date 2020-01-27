It’s a star-studded affair! Miley Cyrus seemingly didn’t show up for the highly anticipated 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. Several celebs made an appearance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to recognize achievements in the music industry, including the pop star’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who walked the red carpet solo ahead of his performance.

The award show will certainly be full of surprises and unforgettable moments. BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and “surprise guests” will be joining the likes of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray to perform a rendition of the popular single “Old Town Road.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“So excited to be performing this Sunday at the #Grammys! 🤠 @RecordingAcad,” Billy, 58, tweeted ahead of the ceremony on January 23. The songwriter also shared the big news on Instagram and to no surprise, Miley hit the like button.

As fans may recall, Miley, 27, previously earned a Grammy nomination for her fourth studio album, Bangerz, back in 2015. The former Disney star was up for Best Pop Vocal Album at the time.

To kick off 2020, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer shared a fierce photo of herself looking carefree as ever while revealing her plans for the year ahead. “New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC,” she captioned the snap on January 7.

Just a few days, ago, Miley’s beau, Cody Simpson, opened up about their blossoming romance and revealed if they have babies on the brain. The musician kept his response short and simple, telling the hosts “none yet, mate” on the January 21 episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast.

So, are they going strong? “Yeah, it’s great. Amazing, no complaints,” the model dished.

Miley and Cody started dating in October 2019, just two months before she reached a divorce settlement with her ex Liam Hemsworth. Fast forward to now, and the lovebirds are still completely smitten with each other.

Not only did Miley shower her man with gifts on his 23rd B-day, but she also took to Instagram with a heartfelt message. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world, @codysimpson,” the songstress wrote. “I love you and our pirate life!”