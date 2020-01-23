There is nothing worse than frantically flipping through the channels during your favorite awards show, in fear you’ll miss the good stuff. With the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards airing Sunday, January 26, we got you covered so you don’t miss a single second. From cord-cutters to basic cable, scroll below for details on how to watch the legendary award show and the red carpet.

What Channel Is the Grammys on and When?

The opening ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Alicia Keys will be returning to host the show for the second year in a row. Last year, the 38-year-old opened music’s biggest night with appearances by Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez. Not sure how she plans to top that!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

How to Watch the Grammys Online

If you choose to do away with your cable box, don’t fret. The Grammys are available to stream live from your desktop or using the CBS All Access app. You can tune in straight from your cell phone or any app platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Hulu + Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Roku, Xbox One or YouTube TV.

How to Watch the Red Carpet

Luckily, there will be a few red carpets for you to choose from prior to the awards show. The official Grammys red carpet will be on CBS and CBS All Access, meaning you can also stream the red carpet from the app as well. The Grammy Red Carpet Live special hosted by Entertainment Tonight will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, footage from the red carpet will be available on E!. The E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammys will begin at 4 p.m. ET, perfect for the early birds! Following the countdown, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will host E! Live From the Red Carpet at 6 p.m. ET.

No matter how you watch, the show is bound to be filled with iconic outfits and unforgettable performances.