Your favorite stars looked pitch-perfect on the 2020 Grammys red carpet! On Sunday, January 26, music’s biggest celebrities stepped out in style as they competed to win honors like Record of the Year and Best New Artist. As fans tuned in to watch the trophies handed out, they couldn’t take their eyes away from all of the couture.

Not everyone was able to make the show, though. Taylor Swift was only one of the notable names who decided to sit the night out. Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the Lover singer chose to stay home after being overlooked for several significant awards. She wasn’t totally snubbed — she’s up for four awards, including Song of the Year — but it seems she felt she ~needed to calm down~ with a night off. After all of the music drama she’s been through this year, we certainly don’t blame her.

Taylor, 30, also had her moment at the American Music Awards in November 2019, where she was honored as the Artist of the Decade and performed a medley of her hits. Though we missed her iconic style at the event, her friends and fellow artists had no trouble picking up the slack. After all, the Grammys are the show that gave us Jennifer Lopez‘s belly-baring, jungle-print Versace gown, the dress that not only launched 1,000 Google image searches but Google Images itself.

At the 2019 show, J. Lo lived up to her own hype as she stepped out in a sleek, silver gown topped with a matching hat and what looked like several pounds worth of rhinestones. Not one to be outdone, Cardi B also showed up doing the most, giving us The Birth of Venus vibes in a dress that made her look like a goddess emerging from a seashell. Miley Cyrus served some sweater paws realness with an oversized blazer and nothing underneath while Shawn Mendes looked like a prince in a royal blue suit.

This year, all eyes are on the show’s star-studded list of performers. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all set to take the stage. But before the show starts, the style showdown begins. Check out the gallery below to see the stars’ red carpet fashion photos from the 2020 Grammys.