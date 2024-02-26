90 Day Fiancé fans got to know Mahmoud El Sherbiny when his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, uprooted her life to live with him in Egypt during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After facing several conflicts and considering a divorce, the pair decided to give their relationship another try when Mahmoud moved to the United States during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans are now wondering if Mahmoud currently lives in America with Nicole.

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mahmoud Live Today?

Neither Mahmoud nor Nicole have confirmed if they consider America or Egypt their home base as of February 2024, and they don’t tag their locations on their social media posts.

However, it was revealed the couple has been spending time in Los Angeles when Mahmoud was charged with domestic violence following an altercation with Nicole in February 2024.

The TV personality was arrested in Los Angeles on February 20, 2024, and was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch at the time. Mahmoud – who has not publicly spoken out about the conflict – is next scheduled to appear in court in March 2024.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mahmoud Move to the United States?

After fans watched Nicole struggle to adapt to life in Egypt, the couple made a major change in their relationship and relocated to Los Angeles.

The move was first teased in a trailer for season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,, which premieres in March 2024. “After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America,” TLC teased in an official press release shared in February 2024. “As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?”

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mahmoud and Nicole Meet?

Mahmoud and Nicole met while she was on vacation in his native Egypt. During her visit, she wandered into a fabric shop he worked at and the pair instantly hit it off.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” Nicole recalled while making her reality TV debut in February 2023. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

The couple quickly fell in love and Nicole returned to Egypt to marry Mahmoud. However, their bliss didn’t last long and she decided she wanted to return to America two months after their wedding.

Nicole returned to America and asked Mahmoud for a divorce just 11 months after they tied the knot, though she ultimately changed her mind and traveled back to Egypt to try to work through their problems.