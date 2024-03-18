Making moves! 90 Day Fiancé star Mahmoud El Sherbiny officially relocated to Los Angeles to be with his wife, Nicole Sherbiny.

Fans watched during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 premiere, as Nicole, 40, and Mahmoud, 31, reunited in a California airport after spending five months apart.

Before their heartfelt reunion, Mahmoud struggled with the move as he wasn’t sure if he could handle living in the United States, but he decided to give it a chance since he felt Nicole was the “love of his life.”

Meanwhile, Nicole was anxious about how Mahmoud would adjust to his new life in America but felt he needed “to try things” her way since she gave it a shot living in Egypt.

Nicole and Mahmoud first introduced their relationship to fans on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in February 2023. The international couple first crossed paths after Nicole wandered into a textiles store where Mahmoud worked while on a trip in Egypt and was immediately smitten upon crossing paths with him.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” the clothing reseller explained before laughing off the Egypt native’s question during their debut. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

Nicole returned to the African country to marry Mahmoud in two ceremonies, once at the Justice Department and once with a full wedding celebration, but decided two months later she wanted to return to America after struggling to adapt to her new home.

Upon her return to the States, Nicole asked Mahmoud for a divorce only 11 months into their marriage. The California native ultimately determined to give her marriage one more fighting shot and her move back to Egypt was captured during the spinoff.

While Nicole struggled to adjust to her new home, speculation sparked in May 2023 that Mahmoud moved to the United States after they were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Welcome home Mahmoud,” Nicole’s sign allegedly read as she greeted him as he arrived in the States. “My love.”

However, there was soon trouble in paradise as one week after Nicole and Mahmoud’s return on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 was announced, In Touch confirmed Mahmoud was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with domestic violence after an altercation with Nicole on February 20.

Nicole broke her silence on the situation eight days later on February 28, taking to Instagram to share a post from the Musawah Movement Instagram account. The graphic discussed Policy Brief 8, which intended to “end violence against women in Muslim families.”

“Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts. Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives,” the post, which was originally shared via social media in November 2023, was captioned. “Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination.”