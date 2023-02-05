Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Nicole Sherbiny isn’t just a reality star, but works several jobs to provide for herself. Keep scrolling to find out what Nicole does for work, how she makes money, her net worth and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Nicole’s Job?

While living in Los Angeles, California, Nicole works as a food delivery driver and a clothing reseller.

Before moving to California, the TLC personality grew up in Idaho and graduated college in 2022.

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Nicole Make Money?

In addition to her two jobs, Nicole will also make money for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Her exact salary for appearing on the reality show hasn’t been revealed, though RadarOnline previously reported that TLC typically pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

While many of the franchise’s stars take advantage of the shows’ success by partnering with brands to promote products on social media or making videos for fans on Cameo, Nicole’s social media accounts are private and doesn’t seem to be profiting that way quite yet.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Nicole’s Net Worth?

Despite stepping into the spotlight, Nicole’s net worth has not yet been revealed.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Nicole Meet Mahmoud?

Nicole found love while on vacation in Egypt. During the trip, she stopped into a fabric store and met her now-husband, Mahmoud.

After quickly falling in love, Nicole returned to Egypt and the pair tied the knot. Their first ceremony was with the Justice Department, though they later celebrated their nuptials with a full wedding party that was attended by his friends and family.

She remained in Egypt for two months and admitted her life abroad was “much different” than what she thought it would be. Unsatisfied with her life in Egypt, Nicole decided that she needed to return home to the United States.

When Nicole broke the news to her friends, she insisted that her relationship with Mahmoud was fine and that she planned to return to Egypt.

However, she later admitted that she and Mahmoud had been fighting during the first 11 months of their marriage. Nicole also noted that she experienced culture shock in her husband’s native country, explaining that he insisted that she cover her body and hair and prevented her from hugging other men.

Once she returned home and asked for a divorce, Nicole realized that she missed Mahmoud and wanted to work through their issues.

Are 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Nicole and Mahmoud Still Together?

It is not clear if Mahmoud and Nicole are still together, though fans will get to watch their relationship play out during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.