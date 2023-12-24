Every Sunday night, TLC viewers look forward to starting their week off with the chaotic couples of the 90 Day Fiancé universe — however, fans were left at a standstill as the reality TV series also coincided with the Christmas holiday. With the season 10 K-1 visa drama just heating up, fans are curious if the show will air tonight during the holiday.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ on Tonight?

Unfortunately due to Christmas Eve, a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 will not air tonight (Sunday, December 24, 2023).

While fans won’t be learning what happens next in the journeys of Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Seungdo “Nick” Ham and Devin Hoofman, Igor “Justin” Shutencov and Nikki Exotika, Analí Vallejos and Clayton Clark, and Citra Wilson and Sam Wilson — viewers will be treated to new, never-before-seen 90 Day Fiancé content.

What Is TLC’s Schedule Tonight?

Instead of a new episode of season 10, a special featuring 90 Day Fiancé’s best holiday moments is set to premiere at its usual time of 8 p.m. E.T.

“Your favorites are in the Christmas spirit,” the show’s description read. “Kenny and Armando, Emily and Kobe, Tim and Veronica, David and Annie, and Patrick and John open gifts, go caroling and celebrate traditions as they watch along!”

The next day, the celebrations are only set to continue as the franchise alums are counting down 2023’s naughtiest moments. “Patrick and John, Kalani and Kolini, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Robert and Anny roast chestnuts, kiss under the mistletoe, and celebrate traditions as they watch along!” the show boosted, set to air on TLC on Monday, December 25 at 8 p.m. E.T.

When Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Back on TLC?

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will resume at its normally scheduled time on Sunday, January 7. The show will take an additional week’s hiatus on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31, 2023).

Instead, fans are invited to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite 90 Day Fiancé stars as discuss the new highly anticipated new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“Kenny and Armando, Kalani and Kolini, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Robert and Anny get festive with confetti and cocktails as they watch along!”

However, fans will not be 90 Day Fiancé-less for long! Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on January 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. E.T.