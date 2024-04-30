Sophie Winder
Sophie is known for her relationship with Colton and Tami Winder. The trio debuted their relationship on season 2, which debuted on TLC in 2019. Sophie revealed she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Colton during an April 2021 episode.
“I’m seven months along,” Sophie explained in a confessional. “When I found out I was pregnant, it was a complete shock ‘cause Colton and I’ve been trying to get pregnant for several years to get pregnant.”
Sophie gave birth to baby No. 1, a son named Ephraim, in April 2020.
The Winder family announced Sophie’s second pregnancy one month after the season 3 finale aired in July 2021.
“We’re excited to announce …. Baby Girl Winder, coming November 2021,” the throuple shared from their joint account. “We are also excited to share that we have finally been receiving some answers that will help Tami in her fertility journey and are hopeful we will have exciting news to share in the near future.”
Sophie welcomed baby No. 2, a daughter Isabella, in November 2021.
In 2023, the Winder Family announced Sophie was pregnant with baby No. 3. “For a family in mainstream American society today, we’d be a fairly large family. In mainstream LDS society, we’d be a moderately sized family. For a fundamentalist family, we’re still tiny, and 80% of my children are daughters,” the family shared from their joint account. “We’re grateful for every soul the Lord chooses to send to our family, and look forward to welcoming our next little girl that Mama Sophie will be having this coming March.”
The pair welcomed baby No. 3 together, a daughter named Felicity Adelia Winder, in February 2024.