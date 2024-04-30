Dannielle Merrifield

Dannielle revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 3 during season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife, which premiered on TLC in March 2024. At the time, Dannielle had spent more than a month apart from her husband, Garrick Merrifield, as he traveled to Brazil to spend time with Nathalia, a potential sister wife.

“I went to the doctor because I knew something was off and I took a blood test and it was positive,” Dannielle told her sister-in-law during the April 22, 2024, episode. “When Garrick left, we weren’t in the best place and that was kinda why he left for so long. And like us, kinda taking like a little separation break is the longest we were ever apart and so, it’s like a realization that I could be a single parent.”

Dannielle and Garrick seemingly got over the hump in their relationship as one day after the episode aired, the pair confirmed they secretly welcomed their daughter, Leia Lilly Melisa Merrifield, in May 2023.

“Leia is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn’t like,” the reality TV couple told People on April 23, 2024. “She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and she does.”