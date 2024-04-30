The Busbys have returned to TLC! Adam and Danielle Busby, alongside their all-girl quintuplets, are back for season 10 of the hit reality TV series, OutDaughtered. This time around, the girls are growing up and reaching new milestones as Danielle and Adam realize they might need to seek some outside help to manage their large brood.

Who Are the Stars of ‘Outdaughtered’?

The docuseries follows Houston-based couple, Adam and Danielle, as they raise their eldest daughter, Blayke Louise, and quintuplets, Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate. OutDaughtered has followed the Busby family since May 2016, one year after the quints were born.

What Happens in the ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 10 Trailer?

The quints are headed to the third grade and the Texas home is more chaotic than ever. “The Busby household these days is filled with a lot of voices. They’re growing into that attitude,” Danielle told cameras alongside her husband in a confessional, before he added, “They’re just at each other constantly.”

Meanwhile, Adam and Dannielle’s 12-year-old daughter is headed to volleyball tryouts and is nervous about making the team. The clip cut to Adam receiving a call about Blayke having a panic attack and the patriarch was spotted comforting his daughter.

The trailer continues with Dannielle confiding to cameras about the quints’ differing reading levels. “I mean, we have an idea of who’s behind, and I feel so bad because it has taken us a long time to discover that,” the TLC personality told producers as she fought back tears. “Because I know they can do it.”

Season 10 also teased major obstacles between Adam and Danielle as they considered seeking outside help with their household duties due to Adam’s blossoming photography career.

“I started to get more photography gigs outside of the house, it’s been a big adjustment for Danielle and I,” he explained. “Me working, Danielle working, plus all the kids’ activities.”

The mom of six grew to be “overwhelmed” as she felt Adam leaned on her heavily to fix everything in their home life.

“You don’t stress about anything because you’re just like, ‘Hey wife, Can you do this?’” Danielle is heard in the trailer telling her husband. “I’m getting more and more desperate. I got to find somebody.”

When Does ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 10 Premiere?

OutDaughtered season 10 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.